BUHL — The Buhl Public Library’s fall book talks will tie into the PBS Great American Reads, starting with the first book discussion this month.
Connie McDonald will lead the discussion on Daphne du Maurier’s novel “Rebecca” from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The novel is listed as one of the top 100 novels on PBS’ Great American Reads and is in contention for being voted number one, said a statement from the Buhl library. In the book, a whirlwind romance leads to marriage and a naive young wife follows her husband to his estate at Manderley where the shadow of the first Mrs. de Winter seems to be ever-present and ever-intrusive into their new marriage. The housekeeper is always comparing the two wives, singing the praises of Rebecca who died too soon while Maxim, the husband, seems to be unaware of the undying praise heaped upon his first wife and its influence on his second wife.
The second book talk will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23. PBS will reveal the Great American Reads contest winner in a one-hour program, which will be streamed live at the library. Amanda Hatfield will lead a discussion with book talk members and audience members about the books on the Great American Reads list, some of which the book talk group has read as a group, or members have read individually, and two of the books they will read this fall. The audience will be asked to share favorite reads off of the list and their thoughts on the PBS program and winner.
Lizzie Smith will lead the book discussion from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 on “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston. The novel has been out of print for almost 30 years and since the novel’s reprinting in 1978, it has become one of the most widely read and acclaimed books in African-American literature. It follows the life story of Janie Crawford from her teenage years to middle-age and how her life unfolds within three different relationships with the men in her life. The story is told to a friend after she returns to her hometown and speculation surrounds her because she is by herself and is no longer the same person they used to know.
For more information, contact the Buhl library at 208-543-6500.
