BUHL — The Buhl High School Drama Department and the West End Theatre Co. will present their annual spring musical “Oh Horrors, It’s Murder” May 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Buhl High School auditorium.

Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens. For more information, contact David Blaszkiewicz at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.

The production begins as professor Johann Vanderveer invites world renowned Egyptologist Dirk Carlton to speak about his recent trip to Egypt and the discoveries he made concerning the ancient Tomb of Menkaura. However, during the presentation, something goes awry and someone ends up dead. It is up to Lt. Dani Morrow to crack the mystery.

Some audience members will also get the chance to accuse cast members of the crime.

