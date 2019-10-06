{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL – The Buhl High School class of 1974 will have a no-host dinner at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the El Cazador Restaurant, 113 Broadway Ave. S., Buhl.

Letters have been mailed out about the dinner. Anyone who hasn’t received a letter by Thursday should contact Billie Robertson Henslee at billiehenslee@gmail.com.

For those who can’t attend, contact Henslee with updated addresses for the 50th class reunion.

