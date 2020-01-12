{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — A health fair will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish Hall, 909 Maple St.

A basic cholesterol and triglyceride test is $10; a comprehensive metabolic profile of the blood, $10; PSA (prostate-specific antigen), $15; and TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone test), $15. Fasting for 12 hours is recommended.

Interpath Laboratory of Twin Falls will provide technicians to draw blood and will mail analysis results within one or two weeks.

Information: 208-543-4995.

