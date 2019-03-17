Try 3 months for $3

U.S. Air Force Airman Lara Michaela B. Salisbury graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

Salisbury completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Salisbury is the daughter of Mitchel B. Salisbury and sister of Ella Michaela B. Salisbury of Buhl. She is a 2018 graduate of Buhl High School.

