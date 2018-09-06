Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BUHL — The Brews 4 Buhl Beer Festival will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at McClusky Park in Buhl. The event is presented by the Buhl Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will include beers from several breweries, music by CopperHead and Makin Tracks, and also food will be available on site.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Admission fee is $10 and includes a mug and tickets for sampling. All proceeds will go to support West End charities and educational programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments