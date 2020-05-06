Brown named Boy Scout district executive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mountain West Council of the Boy Scouts of America organization has named Jeremy J. Brown to be the new district executive for the Snake River District.

Brown is a longtime resident of Twin Falls and hails from a family who has called Twin Falls home for over 100 years. He earned his Eagle Scout award while in high school and has been active in Scouting through his church the past few years. Brown obtained his Amateur Radio Operators license in the spring of 2015. Operating a ham radio is a hobby his grandfather, Claude, introduced him to when he was young.

Brown has spent the past nine years working in the insurance industry with the past two years spent as a pre-need director at a local funeral home. He has served in many leadership positions with state and local organizations where he volunteered many hours to encourage growth in membership, initiating and implementing new programs, and strengthening existing ones. Jeremy has also served in many positions within his church that included a two-year mission in southern Georgia and the past several years as a Scouting leader.

Brown and his wife have been married for 18 years and share five children together. His fresh ideas and passion for Scouting will be an asset for growing and strengthening the Snake River District of the Mountain West Council, Scouting officials say.

