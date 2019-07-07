TWIN FALLS — ASSE International Student Exchange, formerly American Scandinavian Student Exchange, will bring the world to the Magic Valley — one international student at a time. The group's primary goal is to contribute to international understanding by enabling foreign students to learn about the United States through active participation in family, school and community life.
Area representative Stacey Demers-McFarland will interview families in the Magic Valley to host exceptional high school students from Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and South Africa. The students will stay with volunteer host families for an academic year. They will arrive with insurance and their own spending money.
For more information on becoming an ASSE host family, call Demers-McFarland at 253-219-3210 or call 1-800-733-2773 or email asseusawest@asse.com or go to host.asse.com or assehosts.com.
Founded by the Swedish National Department of Education, ASSE International Student Exchange is a non-profit, tax-exempt, public benefit organization. It is officially designated as an exchange visitor program by the United States Department of State and cooperates with the Canadian Provincial Ministries of Education.
