JEROME — The Jerome Recreation District will host a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Forsyth Park, 912 Eighth Ave. E. This is a free community event.

Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the egg hunt at 10 a.m. There will be 10,000 eggs for children ages 0 to 12, along with prizes for special eggs and goodie bags for each participant.

For more information, call Becky at 208-324-3389.

