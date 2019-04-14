JEROME — The Jerome Recreation District will host a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Forsyth Park, 912 Eighth Ave. E. This is a free community event.
Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the egg hunt at 10 a.m. There will be 10,000 eggs for children ages 0 to 12, along with prizes for special eggs and goodie bags for each participant.
For more information, call Becky at 208-324-3389.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.