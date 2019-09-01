LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming announced the names of graduates for the 2019 spring semester.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Dallin Brady of Kimberly was among nine students from Idaho to receive degrees at the completion of the spring semester. Brady earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.