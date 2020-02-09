{{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Boys who will complete their junior year of high school this year and have at least one semester of high school remaining are eligible to apply for Boys State, sponsored by the American Legion. Homeschooled junior boys are also eligible to attend.

The American Legion Gem Boys State session will be June 7-12 at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

Those attending will have the opportunity to form city, county and state governments, a legislature and court system. They will learn about government by campaigning for office, holding elections and debating bills.

Two boys will be selected to attend Boys Nation and learn governmental procedures at the national level. Those attending will be eligible to apply for a $10,000 Samsung scholarship. Boys will also earn two college credits.

Applications are due by March 13. For more information or an application, contact your school counselor or call Rondal, American Legion Post 47 commander, at 208 326-5149.

