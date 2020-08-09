Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley receives books from Panda Express

TWIN FALLS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley received 450 books from Panda Express in celebration of Panda Cares Day. The Boys & Girls Clubs participated in a celebration Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the philanthropic arm of Panda Express.
To honor Panda Cares, which takes place Aug. 8 each year, Panda Express organized a surprise virtual story time for Boys & Girls Clubs members. Dakota Fanning surprised the kids with a video message with words of encouragement, followed by a dedicated reading of “All Are Welcome,” written by Alexandra Pendfold and illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman.
The organization also donated more than 73,000 books to Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide to help develop reading skills, enhance critical thinking skills and broaden perspectives.
“As a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, we’re thrilled to celebrate Panda Cares Day together, and hope that these festivities bring a smile to the students’ faces,” Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “Children are our future, and it is important that we help them learn and grow with the appropriate resources so they can fulfill their highest possibilities.”
On Panda Cares Day in 2019, Panda Express pledged more than $4 million in grants to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to foster academic success by having specialized and localized training to continue improving the academic programming for youth in need.
“We are very grateful for our ongoing partnership with Panda Express. Today, over 450 books will be given out to youth in the Magic Valley community,” Lindsey Westburg, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, said in a statement. “Youth need to develop strong, fundamental reading skills to set the groundwork for future success in all academic areas. We appreciate Panda Express and their generous contribution of books as well as supporting our educational programming that help set our kids up for academic success.”
For more information, go to pandacares.org.
