Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley receives books from Panda Express

TWIN FALLS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley received 450 books from Panda Express in celebration of Panda Cares Day. The Boys & Girls Clubs participated in a celebration Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the philanthropic arm of Panda Express.

To honor Panda Cares, which takes place Aug. 8 each year, Panda Express organized a surprise virtual story time for Boys & Girls Clubs members. Dakota Fanning surprised the kids with a video message with words of encouragement, followed by a dedicated reading of “All Are Welcome,” written by Alexandra Pendfold and illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman.

The organization also donated more than 73,000 books to Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide to help develop reading skills, enhance critical thinking skills and broaden perspectives.

“As a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, we’re thrilled to celebrate Panda Cares Day together, and hope that these festivities bring a smile to the students’ faces,” Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “Children are our future, and it is important that we help them learn and grow with the appropriate resources so they can fulfill their highest possibilities.”