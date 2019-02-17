TWIN FALLS — Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley received $53,714.88 from the Oasis Stop ‘n Go holiday ornament campaign, which has run for seven consecutive years. The clubs in Rupert, Buhl and Twin Falls will share the donation.
The campaign consisted of 23 Oasis Stop n’ Go stores, Traveler’s Oasis Truck Plaza, the Oasis administration team, and each Boys & Girls Club site selling the ornaments. Oasis Stop 'n Go has raised more than $1 million to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley over the last twenty years.
“Each year, as a company, we contribute to more than 50 local organizations and charities. The holiday ornament campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is special as we designed it to involve our employees in fundraising, and they truly stepped up. The majority of contributions for this campaign are from our customer base; this gave a lot of folks the opportunity to be involved in such an important community need. We are grateful to our loyal customers, suppliers and employees for their generosity and support. We are proud to be long-time supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley,” CEO Troy Willie said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.