Boy Scouts complete Eagle Scout project for SCCAP
Boy Scouts complete Eagle Scout project for SCCAP

Eagle Scout benches

Carter Hollingsworth and Brayden Hollingsworth completed two outdoor metal benches for their Eagle Scout projects and presented the benches to South Central Community Action Partnership.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Community Action Partnership Board of Directors recently were honored to have two Boy Scouts present them with two outdoor metal fabricated benches as part of their completed Eagle Scout projects.

During a presentation to the board, brothers Brayden Hollingsworth and Carter Hollingsworth from Burley said they selected SCCAP for their Eagle Scout projects to help the organization which helps low-income families, seniors, veterans and those that are disabled to have a place to sit outdoors while waiting to receive services from SCCAP.

They said the Eagle Scout project gave them the skills and leadership to start a project, lead a team towards a goal and serve the community.

The benches will be used at SCCAP’s Twin Falls and Burley offices.

