Try 3 months for $3

RUPERT — New items at DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Fiction

“The Girl in the Glass Box,” by James Grippando. Thriller that lands Miami attorney Jack Swyteck in the heart of the contentious immigration debate, as Jack takes on the case of an undocumented immigrant who fled to America to protect her daughter and save herself.

Fiction

“The Lost Girls of Paris,” by Pam Jenoff. A story of friendship and courage centered around three women and a ring of female secret agents during World War II.

Mystery

“The Wedding Guest,” by Jonathan Kellerman. Psychologist Alex Delaware and detective Milo Sturgis unravel a shocking crime at a raucous wedding reception.

Fiction “Connections in Death,” by J.D. Robb

Fiction

“The Girls at 17 Swann Street,” by Yara Zgheib

Fiction

“Golden Child,” by Claire Adam

Fiction

“The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides

Mystery “The Lost Man,” by Jane Harper

LP-Fiction

“Many a Twist,” by Sheila Connolly

LP-Fiction “The Mystery of Three Quarters,” by Sophie Hannah

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments