Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT – New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Western: “Springfield 1880” by William W Johnstone. Springfield Model 1880. Trapdoor rifle with bayonet. Vengeance optional.

Mystery: “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter. What if the person you thought you knew best turns out to be someone you never knew at all?

Fiction: “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson. In his bid for justice, a courageous lawman aims dead center when he is called home to settle deadly scores.

Mystery: “Desolation Mountain” by William Kent Krueger

Mystery: “Abandoned” by Allison Brennan

Fiction: “The Masterpiece” by Fiona Davis

Fiction: “Impostor’s Lure” by Carla Negers

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Fiction: “Under a Dark Sky” by Lori Rader-Day

Mystery: “Four Funerals and Maybe a Wedding” by Rhys Bowen

Fiction: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Fantasy: “Foundryside” by Robert Jackson Bennett

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments