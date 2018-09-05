RUPERT – New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
Western: “Springfield 1880” by William W Johnstone. Springfield Model 1880. Trapdoor rifle with bayonet. Vengeance optional.
Mystery: “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter. What if the person you thought you knew best turns out to be someone you never knew at all?
Fiction: “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson. In his bid for justice, a courageous lawman aims dead center when he is called home to settle deadly scores.
Mystery: “Desolation Mountain” by William Kent Krueger
Mystery: “Abandoned” by Allison Brennan
Fiction: “The Masterpiece” by Fiona Davis
Fiction: “Impostor’s Lure” by Carla Negers
Fiction: “Under a Dark Sky” by Lori Rader-Day
Mystery: “Four Funerals and Maybe a Wedding” by Rhys Bowen
Fiction: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Fantasy: “Foundryside” by Robert Jackson Bennett
