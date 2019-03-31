Try 3 months for $3

RUPERT —  New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Mystery: "Wolf Pack" by C.J. Box. Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett encounters bad behavior on his own turf-and comes up against the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Fiction: "Crashing Heat" by Richard Castle. New York police captain Nikki Heat is accustomed to dealing with murders, even those with no leads and no motives. However, when a coed is murdered on campus, Heat’s husband is a suspect, making this case the most personal one yet.

Fiction: "Silent Night" by Danielle Steel. A shocking accident. A little girl struggling to survive. And the childless aunt who transforms her own world to help her…

Fiction: "Run Away" by Harlan Coben

Fiction: "The First Lady" by James Patterson

Fiction: "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See

Fiction: "Call Me Evie" by J.P. Pomare

LP-Fiction: "The Dying of the Light" by Robert Goolrick

LP-Fiction: "Something Worth Saving" by Sandi Ward

LP-Fiction: "In His Father’s Footsteps" by Danielle Steel

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments