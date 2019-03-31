RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
Mystery: "Wolf Pack" by C.J. Box. Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett encounters bad behavior on his own turf-and comes up against the Department of Justice and the FBI.
Fiction: "Crashing Heat" by Richard Castle. New York police captain Nikki Heat is accustomed to dealing with murders, even those with no leads and no motives. However, when a coed is murdered on campus, Heat’s husband is a suspect, making this case the most personal one yet.
Fiction: "Silent Night" by Danielle Steel. A shocking accident. A little girl struggling to survive. And the childless aunt who transforms her own world to help her…
Fiction: "Run Away" by Harlan Coben
Fiction: "The First Lady" by James Patterson
Fiction: "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See
Fiction: "Call Me Evie" by J.P. Pomare
LP-Fiction: "The Dying of the Light" by Robert Goolrick
LP-Fiction: "Something Worth Saving" by Sandi Ward
LP-Fiction: "In His Father’s Footsteps" by Danielle Steel
