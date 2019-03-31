Try 3 months for $3

RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Memorial Library invite you to the First-Saturday-of-the-Month Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Book Central, 630 5th St., in Rupert. Many new children’s books have been donated for your child’s pleasure. We are also featuring Mary Higgins Clark and Nora Roberts. Come join us for our first book sale of spring.

