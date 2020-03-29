Book Central in Rupert temporarily closes
0 comments

Book Central in Rupert temporarily closes

  • 0

Friends of the DeMary Library have canceled the First Saturday of the Month Sale scheduled for April 4 at Book Central, 630 5th Street in Rupert.

The location is temporariliy closing for the safety of customers, volunteers and our community to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This is in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control.

Questions: Robert Vasquez Jr. at 208-490-4022 or Cindy McWilliams at 208-312-0266

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News