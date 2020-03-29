Book Central in Rupert temporarily closes

Friends of the DeMary Library have canceled the First Saturday of the Month Sale scheduled for April 4 at Book Central, 630 5th Street in Rupert.
The location is temporariliy closing for the safety of customers, volunteers and our community to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This is in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control.
Questions: Robert Vasquez Jr. at 208-490-4022 or Cindy McWilliams at 208-312-0266
Concerned about COVID-19?
