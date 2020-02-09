GREENVILLE, S.C. — Victoria Glaze of Twin Falls and Sophia Mott of Kimberly are among students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
Glaze is a freshman at the university, majoring in engineering.
Mott is a junior at the university, majoring in accounting.
Students are recognized on the dean's list by earning a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education in Greenville, South Carolina.
