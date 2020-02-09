{{featured_button_text}}

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Victoria Glaze of Twin Falls and Sophia Mott of Kimberly are among students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.

Glaze is a freshman at the university, majoring in engineering.

Mott is a junior at the university, majoring in accounting.

Students are recognized on the dean's list by earning a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education in Greenville, South Carolina.

