GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University has announced the dean’s list for fall 2018 semester.

Sophia Mott of Kimberly, a sophomore accounting major, was among about 900 students named to the dean’s list for high academic achievement.

Students are recognized on the dean’s list by earning a 3.0-3.74 grade point average.

