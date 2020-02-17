TWIN FALLS — Folk music nearly became extinct with the advent of the radio in the early 1920s. But one Idaho troubadour has set out to preserve songs from the state’s early days.
Gary Eller grew up in West Virginia listening to and playing traditional mountain music.
These days, the former nuclear scientist writes and collects songs about the people, places and events of early Idaho. He also travels around the state telling his stories in song.
On Thursday, Eller entertained a crowd at the Twin Falls Public Library with his program “Strong Women of Early Idaho” to celebrate the upcoming centennial of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which ushered in women’s suffrage.
Eller, 73, spent 30 years at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico but visited Idaho frequently, running its rivers since 1997. So when it was time to retire in 2005, Eller made the easy decision to move to the Gem State. He and his wife settled in Pickles Butte, south of Nampa.
“When I moved to Idaho, I got involved in music and I started looking for real Idaho songs,” the bluegrass musician said. “I love the thrill of the chase.”
He has found lyrics written in old newspapers and tucked away in libraries.
“There are probably many more (folk songs) hidden in old trunks in people’s attics,” he said.
Eller created the Idaho Songs Project to find, interpret and preserve songs written before 1923 — the beginning of the radio era — back when news traveled in song and lyrics reflected local culture. For early Idahoans, that meant good-hearted folks, life in the saddle, sagebrush and coyotes.
He respectfully bypasses such songs as “Here We Have Idaho,” which, although it’s Idaho’s state song, could easily translate to any other state. The song didn’t originate in Idaho, Eller said. The lyrics were from a Hawaiian folk song and the music from an old hymn.
Instead, he focuses on finding songs about real people, such as Twin Falls’ own infamous serial killer Lyda Southard or Rock Creek Stage Stop’s horse thief Bill Dowdle.
Traditionally, folk songs were passed from generation to generation — an oral history, of sorts.
Early songs were “a window into what people were thinking,” Eller said.
“I’m after songs that say something about the early life in Idaho,” he said. “If you understand where you came from you have a better chance of knowing where you’re going.”
Starting with a small grant from the Idaho Humanities Council in 2006, he’s collected 200 songs unique to the state. He’s also written songs about many pioneer women, from Kittie Wilkins, the Horse Queen of Idaho in the Bruneau Valley, to Banjo Nell, a “sporting gal” in Hailey.
All these songs reflect a sense of place, Eller said.
“There’s something magic about telling stories in song.”
