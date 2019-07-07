TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. The Bloodmobile will be parked in the doctors’ outdoor parking lot. Take the ramp from the Food Court area.
Schedule online at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code “MVR.”
To streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes, go to redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
For more information, download the Blood Donor App at 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org/missingtypes.
