{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — It’s health fair time at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Early bird blood draws will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 17 through 27. Enter through the main lobby at the front of the hospital for your reduced wait-time experience.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Prepare early by going to minidokamemorial.com for pre-admit forms. Pre-drawn lab results will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at the annual health fair. Breakfast will be available along with many other health information booths.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments