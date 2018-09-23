TWIN FALLS — As the American Red Cross responds to Hurricane Florence — providing food, shelter and comfort to those affected — individuals across the United States are urged to donate blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path.
“There is an especially critical need for platelets to help cancer patients and type O blood donations for ongoing patient care and emergencies,” Cliff Numark, senior vice-president of Red Cross Blood Services, said in a statement.
Financial donations are also needed to allow the Red Cross to provide disaster relief immediately. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCross.org. To make a $10 donation, text the word FLORENCE to 90999.
Local donor locations are:
Twin Falls
- 9/27 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CSI Health Sciences & Human Services Building, 397 North College Road
- 10/3 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
- 10/8 — 12 to 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
- 10/9 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
- 10/10 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Hailey
- 10/11 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road
- 10/12 — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Wendell
- 10/15 — 1 to 6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.
