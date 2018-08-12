Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Natalie Bunting of Ketchum, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2018 and a psychology major, has earned the spring Dean's Award with Distinction. Bunting is a graduate of Blair Academy.

Students receive recognition on the Dean's Award with Distinction for earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring semester.

