KETCHUM — Blaine County Schools educator Erika Greenberg has been named a Cox Conserves Heroes and awarded a $10,000 grant in recognition of her efforts.
The award was announced during a Sept. 30 community reception, where eight nominees were honored for their volunteerism of conservation efforts.
Greenberg will continue in the national competition for a chance to win an additional $50,000 for a nonprofit of her choice. The public can vote through Tuesday at coxconservesheroes.com/vote.
A panel of local leaders selected Greenberg for her work with the WATER Club (We Appreciate the Earth’s Resources), serving as its volunteer leader for 10 years. Greenberg works during her own time to help develop student leaders dedicated to local causes. Greenberg has directed the $10,000 grant to the Blaine County Education Foundation, which will designate the funds to support WATER Club programming and outreach.
The Cox Conserves Heroes program, offered by Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land, serves to honor environmental volunteers who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces in their local communities. Nominations were accepted in July in nine select markets: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington.
The program is supported in the Wood River Valley by Cox Communications, which provides telecommunications and entertainment services.
The nominees were:
- David Anderson for his dedication to Wood River Valley land conservation
- Ron Fairfax for his commitment to providing a safe and affordable community space at Hailey Ice/Campion Ice House
- Susan Giannettino for her enthusiastic volunteerism in nearly a dozen community organizations
- Erika Greenberg for her decade of volunteerism leading the WATER Club
- Bob Knoebel for his efforts with youth outings, responsible fishing and healthy habitats
- Scott Runkel for his advocacy with Hailey Climate Action Coalition and personal commitment to sustainability
- Jane Williams for her volunteerism with Veggie RX
- And one additional volunteer nominee who wished to remain anonymous but devotes time to the Wood River YMCA.
Over the past 11 years, the Cox Conserves Heroes program has contributed nearly $1 million to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.
The winner of the National Cox Conserves Hero award will be announced in late October.
