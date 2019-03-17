HAILEY — Students in three Blaine County schools participated in the Southwest Regional Invent Idaho competition Jan. 26 in Boise.
After studying the history and process of invention, students in gifted and talented classes in first through sixth grades at Bellevue Elementary, Hailey Elementary and Ernest Hemingway STEAM School used their creativity and ingenuity to develop their own inventions.
According to its website, Invent Idaho is the premier student invention program in the Northwest, providing a forum for thousands of young inventors in grades one through eight since its inception in 1989. Invent Idaho celebrates student creativity and innovation while teaching the inventive thinking process in an interdisciplinary curriculum. Young inventors participate in progressive levels of competitions, including three regional events held across Idaho, culminating in a state finals event.
Bellevue Elementary was represented by Adena Garrison, Jackson Harper and Audrey Smith. Hailey Elementary participants were Elli Siegel, Jack Daly, George Heath, Rowan Star, Shayne Burrell, Tessa Peck, Anna Gilman, Hayden Barbre, Miles McMinn and William Cone.
Ernest Hemingway STEAM School was represented by Cora Fankhanel, JackHenry Kelso, Thijs Lloyd, Jed Copenbarger, Bianca Smith, Angel Guzman-Mendoza, Mauricio McCann, Dalton Sampson, Issy Rossellini, Hayden Gvozdas, Jacob Choma, Parker Seaman, Kahrs Bemis, Oscar Mullen, Addie Parmenter, Carson Bauer and Rya Nichols.
Award winners from Hailey Elementary were: Hayden Barbre, Best of the Show Award for grades 5-8, Kelp Electromagnetic Life Protector invention; Miles McMinn, second place, High Ball invention; William Cone, second place, Super Safe Box Cutter; and George Heath and Rowan Star, Light Entertainment Turf.
Award winners from Ernest Hemingway STEAM School were: Addie Parmenter, Best of Category for Non-Working Models, Aqua Orb invention; Rya Nichols, first place, 5-6 Jules Verne, Elephant Protection System; Hayden Gvozdas/Jacob Choma, first place, 3-4 Games, Hit Kick Shoot Stickhandle Math; Dalton Sampson, first place, 3-4 Working Model, Happy Strappy; JackHenry Kelso, first place, 1-2 Jules Verne, Brain Steps; Mauricio McCann, second place, 3-4 Jules Verne, Task Attacker; Angel Guzman-Mendoza, third place, 3-4 Jules Verne, Pollute No More invention; and Cora Fankhanel, third place, 1-2 Adaptations, Protect-A-Box.
The regional competition winners qualified for the state finals March 1 in Coeur d’Alene.
