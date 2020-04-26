Blaine County Recreation District's Aquatic Center closed for summer season

HAILEY — The Blaine County Recreation District's Aquatic Center in Hailey will not open for the summer 2020 season due to construction closures and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit recreation district was working to accommodate a Memorial Day opening, but necessary delays in the construction schedule and mandated restrictions for key subcontractors have pushed the completion of the facility into the summer.

"The decision to keep our revitalized Aquatic Center closed this summer has been extremely difficult for the board and staff," Jim Keating, executive director, said in a statement. "We look forward to a grand opening of our expanded facility in 2021." "We are privileged to continue offering Nordic skiing for free to our community, as well as the Wood River Trail and daily live fitness classes."