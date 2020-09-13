BJHS teacher recognized by Walgreens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY – Walgreens has recognized Kaywin Cottle, computer science teacher at Burley Junior High School, with an award.

Cottle has been in education since 1991, teaching at BJHS since 2016. She was the first corporate instructional designer for eBay and a curriculum specialist for eight years with TRO/Plato/Edmentum.

As part of the WE Teachers program, Walgreens is encouraging consumers to nominate deserving educators who go above and beyond to receive a WE Teachers Award. Customers and teachers can visit their local Walgreens stores to learn how to nominate or apply for the award.

There will be a minimum of 500 recipients and each recipient will receive a $500 Walgreens gift card to purchase classroom supplies – an amount designed to cover a year’s worth of teacher out-of-pocket expenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0