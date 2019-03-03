BURLEY — The Burley High School Varsity Jazz, in conjunction with Declo Jazz Ensemble will sponsor a concert at 7:30 p.m. on March 7 in the concert hall of the King Fine Arts Center featuring international jazz artist Mike Vax.
Vax has had a fairly prolific 48-year career as an instrumentalist. According to releases, as a recording musician, he has performed on more than 75 albums, 20 of which were under his own name. He has appeared as guest lead trumpet and soloist with orchestras around the U.S. and Europe. He has performed and/or recorded with such greats as Art Pepper, Gene Krupa, Cab Calloway, Al Grey, Freddy Hubbard, John Handy, Don Ellis, Don Jacoby, Louie Bellson, The Glenn Miller [band], Harry James and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestras, as well as others.
Vax currently leads his own groups: The Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra, The Mike Vax Big Band, The Swing Shift Big Band (Prescott, AZ), TRPTS, The Great American Jazz Band and the Mike Vax Quintet and Sextet.
Vax is an artist for Warburton Company who also records with Summit Records. He performs exclusively on Warburton trumpets, cornets, flugelhorns and mouthpieces.
Tickets are on sale now from any BHS or DHS jazz band member. Prices are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, contact: Tim Wood at Burley High School, 208-878-6606.
