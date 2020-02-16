TWIN FALLS — Bickel Elementary first- and second-graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, beginning Feb. 25, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program.
The free dental program is also available for Paul Elementary School’s first- and second-graders, beginning Feb. 27.
Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of back teeth, where 90% of cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.
Grins on the Go clinics take place onsite at schools. To receive the free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend the participating school and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and a permission form, which can be obtained from the school.
The clinics do not bill Medicaid or private insurance, and there is no cost associated with the program.
Information: Delta Dental Community Outreach, 1-866-894-3563.
