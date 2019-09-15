TWIN FALLS — Beta Sigma Phi International will host a convention Friday through Sept. 22 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls. About 100 women from around the northwest area will attend the convention.
The Magic Valley Council of Beta Sigma Phi chapters will present the event with a theme of “A Time for All Seasons,” and local dance studio Seasons will perform.
International guest Cindy Williams from the Kansas City headquarters will be the guest speaker. Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar will give a welcome.
The Idaho Potato Truck will be on display for locals to view from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Canyon Crest parking lot, 330 Canyon Crest Drive.
Accommodations will be at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Twin Falls.
