TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley chapters of Beta Sigma Phi hosted a convention in September at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center. The theme was “A Time for All Seasons.”

Women from California, Utah, Nevada, and throughout Idaho attended the convention. Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar gave a welcome. Local merchants donated and Cliff Bar and Chobani gave favors. The Idaho Potato Truck was also displayed at the event.

Money left over from the convention was donated to Special Olympics.

