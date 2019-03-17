TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley chapters of Beta Sigma Phi met recently for the annual Queens event at Norm’s Catering Room for a luncheon and heart-shaped cookies.
Chapter queens were selected — Lori Steadham of the Jerome Laureate Alpha Zeta and Bertie Lee Marvel of the Twin Falls Preceptor Alpha Kappa.
If any woman is interested in more information about Beta Sigma Phi, call Jeanne at 208-420-0897.
