TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Council chapters of Beta Sigma Phi met for dinner at the Twin Falls Senior Center for the annual Founders Day meeting to end the year of “A Quilt of Friendship.”

The group discussed all the good done in the community. Women of the Year awards were presented to Lori Steadham of Laureate Alpha Zeta, Jerome, and Diana Wiggs of Preceptor Alpha Kappa, Twin Falls.

Sue Ellen McClure did the quilted tabled runners that brightened the tables enhanced by sewing items.

Two rituals were presented to Diana Wiggs, Order of the Rose, and to Kathy Dabestani, 25 years.

The council is excited to host a convention in Twin Falls with more than 100 women from throughout the west. The convention will be held in September with a theme of “A Time For All Seasons.”

