JEROME — Beta Sigma Phi members met for their annual Preferential Tea at the Jerome Country Club. The event started with a tee-off on the putting green and some tips from golf pro Troy Vitek. The group had lunch at the Caddy Shack and, in keeping with the quilt theme, shared memories of quilts each lady brought to the gathering.
Beta Sigma Phi is an international group of women who do charity work in their communities. Local charities include Relay for Life, senior centers and food pantries. Beta Sigma Phi is not affiliated with colleges. The group also participates in programs and social activities.
Any woman interested in becoming a new member may call Jeanne Meyer at 208-420-0897.
