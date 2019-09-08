{{featured_button_text}}

Intermountain Healthcare’s bereavement education groups offer emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Groups are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend. A new session will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 29, at 1031 East Main in Burley. The group offers emotional support, education on grief and an opportunity to meet others who have suffered the loss of a loved one through death.

To register, please call Intermountain Home Health at (208) 678-8844 and ask for Carey Stoker, LSW or Marcie Bedke, LSW; or Cassia Regional Hospital at (208) 678-4444 and ask for Martha Matthews, LSW.

