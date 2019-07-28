{{featured_button_text}}
Belnap Air Force training

Brendon Belnap, left, receives an Airmen's coin from the First Master Chief Sgt. of the Saudi Royal Air Force on July 11.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Brendon Belnap, a Twin Falls High School graduate, was recognized as Top Airman from Basic Military Training on July 11 at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. There were 743 graduates that day. He also received an Airmen's coin from the First Master Chief Sgt. of the Saudi Royal Air Force, who was in attendance.

