Beating the heat on the Snake River

Rebecca Christensen and her husband, Taylor Christensen, carry their kayaks down to the water Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Yvette Ibarra laughs as she gets on her paddleboard while her mother, Marleen Ibarra, prepares to put her paddleboard into the water Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Shannon Cream, left, loads kayaks on the top of a vehicle Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls. Temperatures reached up to 93 degrees on Saturday and are expected to stay in the high 90s and low 100s throughout next week.
