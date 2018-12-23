BOISE — Emergencies don’t take a holiday. The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to give now and help ensure patients get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.
As a special thank you, those who donate through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
Give the gift of life at these locations:
Jerome — 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S.
Richfield — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 440 E. Nez Perce
Twin Falls
- noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N.
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St.
- noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive
- 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan 2 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
Gooding — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the War Memorial Bldg., 203 Third Ave. W.
Wendell — 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online — on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter @RedCross.
