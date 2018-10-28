Try 1 month for 99¢

GOODING — The Gooding Basque Association has planned its monthly First Friday dinner fundraiser for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, near Idaho Highways 26 and 46.

The Basque meal will include grilled lamb chops, meatballs, lamb stew, homemade soup, green salad, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. The cost is $16 for adults and $14 for seniors.

The Oneida family will be at the event with handmade items for purchase.

Information: Julie Cortabitarte Gough, 208-308-5051.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments