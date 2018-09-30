Subscribe for 33¢ / day

GOODING — The Gooding Basque Association has planned its monthly First Friday dinner fundraiser. The dinner will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, near the intersection of Idaho 26 and 46.

The Basque meal will include grilled lamb chops, pork loin with red peppers, lamb shanks, homemade soup, green salad, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts.

The cost is $16 for adults and $14 for seniors.

Information: Julie Cortabitarte Gough, 208-308-5051.

