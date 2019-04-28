{{featured_button_text}}

GOODING — The Gooding Basque Association will hold its monthly First Friday dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, at Idaho highways 26 and 46.

The meal will include grilled lamb chops, ham, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts.

The cost is $16 for adults and $14 for seniors.

Information: 208-308-5051.

