Banner Bank food drive

Pictured from left, Banner Bank employee Cassie Buffalo; Adeanna Jenkins, Banner Bank branch manager; Misty McEwen, South Central Community Action Partnership community services director; and Banner Bank employees Rubi Rodriguez and Esmeralda Sedano.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Banner Bank’s Twin Falls Branch recently held a food drive to support South Central Community Action Partnership’s food program.

This year locally more than 250 pounds of canned foods and $115 cash have been collected.

Throughout the Banner Bank service area, they have collected 26,227 food items totaling more than $30,408 with all going to local food banks.

