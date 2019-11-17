TWIN FALLS — Banner Bank’s Twin Falls Branch recently held a food drive to support South Central Community Action Partnership’s food program.
This year locally more than 250 pounds of canned foods and $115 cash have been collected.
Throughout the Banner Bank service area, they have collected 26,227 food items totaling more than $30,408 with all going to local food banks.
