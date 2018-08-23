Subscribe for 33¢ / day

U.S. Air Force Airman Freddyjames Atwood graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Atwood is a 2017 graduate of Canyon Ridge High School, Twin Falls.

