ATC awards scholarships to Declo, Raft River students

Declo and Raft River students are among the recipients of $1,000 scholarships awarded by ATC Communications.

Madison Tegan and BreAnna Leon of Declo High School and Nick Spencer of Raft River High School were among the scholarship winners.

In honor of the company's past CEO and President, ODeen K. Redman, eight scholarships were given. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ATC Communications decided to issue three more scholarships than usual. ODeen was a champion for the youth. He would have been proud of the resilience the youth has shown during these difficult times, company officials said.

Other scholarship winners were Brady McAffee and Kelsey Isham of Arco, Jaycee Sweeten and Dylan Waldron of Malad and Aspyn Wasylow of Mackay.

To apply for the scholarship, students across the region submitted personal videos online. They were encouraged to show what they have learned from being at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reports it received a variety of fun, entertaining, and heart-felt submissions.

