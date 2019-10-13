TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters — an organization of health insurance agents, brokers and professionals — recently installed its 2019-2020 board.
Rhonda Bartholomew was installed as president. She is a member of the National Health Underwriters Association and has served in many roles for both the Idaho state chapter and southern Idaho local health underwriters.
The new board includes the following:
- Rhonda Bartholomew — president, HUB International, Twin Falls
- Sue Stokesberry — president-elect, Hub International, Twin Falls
- Colby Fiala — past-president, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Jeremy Watson — secretary, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- David Wilcox — treasurer, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Alma Tyree — awards, Hub International, Twin Falls
- Ryan Heider — membership/retention chair, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Cricket Stirling — media relations, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Brett Thomas — website, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Steve Moore — professional development, Blue Cross of Idaho, Twin Falls
- José Blanco — HUPAC, Aflac, Twin Falls
- Guy Stubbs — legislative, Hall and Associates, Jerome
- Sandi Dance — communications, Health Plan Partners, Twin Falls
“Local agents and brokers serve as a source of truth about health care coverage that links the needs of citizens, businesses and policymakers to create a healthy, more fiscally responsible American health care system,” past president Colby Fiala said in a statement.
For more information, go to nahu.org.
