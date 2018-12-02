Q: Is there a time limit on how long a train can block a road when it is stopped? I have waited an hour or more at times.—Tonya
A: Well, yes and no (How is that for a political response?). Plus if you waited an hour we have a special name for you and it is “patient.” Where did you think I was going to go with that?
Idaho code 49-1425 reads: No person or government agency shall operate any train in a manner as to prevent vehicular use of any highway for a period of time in excess of fifteen (15) consecutive minutes except: (1) When necessary to comply with signals affecting the safety of the movement of trains; (2) When necessary to avoid striking any object or person on the track; (3) When the train is stopped to comply with a governmental safety regulation; (4) When the train is disabled; (5) When the train is in motion except while engaged in switching operations; (6) When there is no vehicular traffic waiting to use the crossing.
I would have to say the most frequent time that trains are stopped is when they are switching cars. Also the operator of the train is the one that would get cited, not the railroad. The problem is that if you (Joe-citizen) get out and try to contact the operator (AKA conductor) then you could get charged with trespassing on railroad property. How’s that one for irony?
I will also let you know that after three dismissed citations when I had rookie-idous (way back when), I learned that it’s sometimes better to just wait it out rather than make it a longer wait for traffic and a waste of paper. I believe that the train can’t be moved if the operator is waiting for a citation (train friends let me know for sure).
Quote of the month
“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas”.—Calvin Coolidge (Yes, I went there already)
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, Chicago Police, Illinois
- Police Officer Leann Simpson, Philadelphia Police, Mississippi
- Police Officer David Romrell, South Salt Lake Police, Utah
- Police Officer Hunter Edwards, Winchester Police, Virginia
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
