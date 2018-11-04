Q: I had a question about this post from January 2017: Is it possible for a 15-year-old with a driver’s license that has a night job to get a permit to drive to and from work?
When I first read that I was very excited because my son only needs to drive after dark in order to get to school functions such as band practice and just getting to school in the morning. When I read the statute, it appeared that this only applied to very rural communities (150 people or less in the district). So I’m writing in the hope that maybe the statute language is out-of-date or there’s another statute and there really is the possibility of a permit that would allow my 15½-year-old son to drive after dark to and from school functions this school year. It would diffuse some tensions in my household. –Rob
A: The statute you are referring to is Idaho code 49-307(A) which reads: Notwithstanding any other provision of this chapter applying to licenses or permits, and notwithstanding the minimum age requirement for a driver training course specified in section 33-1703, Idaho Code, other than those provisions specifically applying to restricted school attendance driving permits: (1) The department may issue a restricted school attendance driving permit to a minor 14 years of age, but less than 16 years of age, provided the following: (a) The minor resides in an Idaho school district with a population of less than 150 people; (b) The minor attends an educational program 49-303A, Idaho Code, and complies with the provisions of section 49-303A, Idaho Code, including submission of verification of attendance compliance by the school district to the department; and © There is no school bus service provided to transport the minor to and from school, as verified by the school district to the department. (2) The permit, if issued, shall only entitle the minor to drive to and from school, and school sponsored activities occurring at the school where enrolled, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. (3) The minor must have completed a driver training course and comply with section 49-310, Idaho Code, as a condition of issuance of a permit pursuant to the provisions of this section. (4) The restricted school attendance driving permit shall be canceled for conviction of any traffic offense and shall not be reissued. (5) In the event the student terminates their school enrollment in the district in which they have qualified for a restricted school attendance driving permit, the permit shall be canceled.
I’m not for certain that the code is talking about a community of 150 or a school population of 150. I would suggest that you just try to get the permit and see what happens. All they can tell you is no. I would also suggest getting in touch with your local legislature and seeing about getting the number increased. Unfortunately, if you succeeded your son would be 16 by the time the law was changed.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Investigator Farrah Turner, Florence County Sheriff, South Carolina
- Assistant Chief of Police Dennis Vincent, Brigham City Police, Utah
- Auxiliary Police Officer Ricardo Davis, Washington Park Police, Illinois
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
